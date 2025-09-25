MOD trade, industry and contracts: 2025

This bulletin provides figures on the composition and scope of the department’s expenditure, information on the impact of defence spending on the wider economy, and compares the MOD’s spending to that of other departments and other countries.

Section removal

The 2025 edition of the Trade, Industry and Contracts bulletin excludes the section on Major Equipment Projects. The underlying data on equipment spending plans has historically been included within the Project Performance Summary Table of the Defence Equipment Plan. However, this was not produced for 2024 and so comparable figures are currently unavailable. Within the Strategic Defence Review 2025 it was also set out that the Defence Equipment Plan would be superseded by the Defence Investment Plan in Autumn 2025.

Future revisions

A planned revision of 2025’s Trade, Industry and Contracts bulletin is expected by early 2026. This will provide an update on the latest UK defence and security export statistics, which are unavailable at the time of publication.

In the same revision, the competition and SME status of newly placed contracts in 2024/25 will be reassessed. This is to account for the delayed reporting of new contracts which has historically resulted in a 1% adjustment to the number of contracts reported.

Should you have any comments regarding any of these changes or proposed revisions then please email Analysis-Publications@mod.gov.uk.