MOD trade, industry and contracts: 2024

This bulletin provides figures on the composition and scope of the department’s expenditure, information on the impact of defence spending on the wider economy, and compares the MOD’s spending to that of other departments and other countries.

Future revisions

A planned revision of 2024’s Trade, Industry and Contracts bulletin is expected by early 2025. This will provide an update on the latest UK defence and security export statistics, which are unavailable at the time of publication.

In the same revision, the competition and SME status of newly placed contracts in 2023/24 will be reassessed. This is to account for the delayed reporting of new contracts which has historically resulted in a small increase in the number of contracts reported by around 1%.

Should you have any comments regarding any of these changes or proposed revisions then please email Analysis-Publications@mod.gov.uk.