MOD regional expenditure with UK industry and supported employment: 2019/20
This bulletin provides figures on MOD expenditure with UK industry, broken down by both region and industry group. The number of direct and indirect jobs supported by this expenditure in the UK is also presented.
Documents
Details
This publication provides figures on MOD expenditure with UK industry, broken down by both region and industry group. The number of direct and indirect jobs supported by this expenditure is also presented.
Direct jobs are presented by region, as the number of jobs supported for every 100,000 people in full-time equivalent employment in each region, and by industry group. Indirect jobs are presented by industry group only.
Provisional estimates
Job figures presented throughout this release are provisional estimates only and will be subject to future revisions in summer 2021. Full details are discussed in the main bulletin and the accompanying Background Quality Report.