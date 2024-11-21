Official Statistics

MOD regional expenditure statistics with industry: 2023/24

Statistics on MOD expenditure with industry, broken down by region and industry group.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
21 November 2024

Documents

MOD regional expenditure with industry 2023/24

HTML

Data tables relating to MOD regional expenditure with industry 2023/24

ODS, 28 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Background quality report: MOD regional expenditure with industry 2023/24

HTML

Details

This publication provides figures on MOD expenditure with UK industry, broken down by region and industry group.

These statistics do not include estimates of MOD supported jobs with UK industry as previously published under the MOD regional expenditure with UK industry and supported employment statistics.

Updates to MOD supported jobs estimates will be published under their own statistical collection when available.

Updates to this page

Published 21 November 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content