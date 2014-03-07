Official Statistics
MOD National and Official Statistics by topic
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- First published:
- 7 March 2014
- Last updated:
- 22 February 2017, see all updates
A list of Ministry of Defence National and Official Statistics publications, arranged by topic.
Documents
Details
This document contains a list of Ministry of Defence (MOD) National and Official Statistics by topic.
Document information
Published: 7 March 2014
Updated: 22 February 2017
- Added link to MOD Future Accommodation Model Survey
- Added ad hoc bulletin: Children of UK armed forces personnel: education statistics for England: 2014/15
- Added Mental health mid-year statistics
- Added Ad hoc bulletin: Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, Headley Court: inpatient (ward) attendance
- Added Ad hoc release: UK armed forces personnel deployments and military presence of UK regular personnel
- Updated link to Location of armed forces pension and compensation recipients.
- Added: Sexual offences in the Service Justice System
- Added 2 adhoc releases: Deliberate self harm in the UK armed forces and UK armed forces prescribed Mefloquine Hydrochloride
- Added link to UK defence in numbers 2016.
- Added link to new series UK armed forces equipment and formations.
- Added Improvised Explosive Device (IED) events involving UK personnel on Op Herrick in Helmand Province, Afghanistan
- Added Officer Cadet survey statistics 2014/15 and 2015/16. Added Recruit trainee survey statistics 2014/2015.
- Added new statistics topic 'Recovery' to the listing and moved UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway statistics under this listing.
- Added MOD compensation claims statistics.
- Added link to the Annual population survey: UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain.
- Added link to Royal Navy and Royal Marines sexual harassment survey
- Added Forces Help to Buy Scheme monthly statistics.
- Added link to UK armed forces veterans annual population survey: 2014.
- Added link to UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway statistics
- Added link to "Types of Injuries sustained by UK Service Personnel (Op Herrick)".
- Added MOD civilian sickness absence statistic.
- Added updated list.
- Added links to ad hoc releases: Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces and Mefloquine Hydrochloride prescribing in the UK armed forces.
- Added Biannual diversity statistics.
- Added updated document.
- Added updated topics list.
- Added updated list.
- Updated the MOD National and Official Statistics by topic.
- Updated list.
- Added links to Civilian performance management outcomes and Non-consolidated performance award report
- Added Operational deaths post World War 2 to topic list.
- Updated the topic list to add new "Op Herrick redeployment statistics".
- Added link under surveys to new Armed forces continuous working patterns survey index page.
- Added New Employment Model survey results 2013/14
- Updated MOD National and Official Statistics by topic document.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence