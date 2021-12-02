Official Statistics

MOD diversity dashboard: 1 October 2021

Statistics on the diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the MOD.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
2 December 2021

Documents

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report 1 October 2021

HTML

ODS Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report - 1 October 2021

ODS, 559 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard 1 October 2021: background sources and notes

HTML

Details

Figures on diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The creation of the diversity dashboard is to meet the department’s obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty to provide information on its workforce identified by the Equality Act 2010.

Diversity statistics for military personnel can be found at the UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: index collection page.

Published 2 December 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do