Official Statistics

MOD diversity dashboard: April 2024

Statistics on the diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the MOD.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
30 May 2024

Documents

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report April 2024

HTML

ODS Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report April 2024

ODS, 74.4 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Figures on diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The creation of the diversity dashboard is to meet the department’s obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty to provide information on its workforce identified by the Equality Act 2010.

Diversity statistics for military personnel can be found at the UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: index collection page.

Published 30 May 2024

