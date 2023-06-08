Official Statistics

MOD diversity dashboard: April 2023

Statistics on the diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the MOD.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
8 June 2023

Documents

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report April 2023

HTML

ODS Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report April 2023

ODS, 54.9 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Figures on diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The creation of the diversity dashboard is to meet the department’s obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty to provide information on its workforce identified by the Equality Act 2010.

Diversity statistics for military personnel can be found at the UK armed forces biannual diversity statistics: index collection page.

Published 8 June 2023

Related content