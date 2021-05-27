Official Statistics

MOD diversity dashboard: 2021

Statistics on the diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the MOD.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
27 May 2021

Documents

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report 1 April 2021

HTML

ODS Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report 1 April 2021

ODS, 533KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard 1 April 2021: background sources and notes

HTML

Details

Figures on diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The creation of the diversity dashboard is to meet the department’s obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty to provide information on its workforce identified by the Equality Act 2010.

Diversity statistics for military personnel can be found here.

Published 27 May 2021

