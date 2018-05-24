Official Statistics
MOD diversity dashboard: 2018
Statistics on the diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the MOD.
Figures on diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
The creation of the diversity dashboard is to meet the department’s obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty to provide information on its workforce identified by the Equality Act 2010.
Diversity statistics for military personnel can be found here.
Published 24 May 2018
Last updated 29 November 2018 + show all updates
- Added Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard 1 October 2018.
- First published.