MOD civil servant diversity statistics: April 2026
Statistics on the diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of MOD civil servants.
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Figures on diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civil servants employed by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
Updates to the publication
In line with the Code of Practice, to ensure our statistics provide maximum value, the following changes have been introduced for this edition of the MOD Civil Servant Diversity Statistics at 1 April 2026. These changes will help ensure the report remains relevant to users and representative of diversity within the MOD Civil Service workforce.
- The report has been expanded to present information for all MOD civil servants. Prior editions covered only civil servants within the central government department (MOD Main). Now, civil servants within the MOD Executive Agencies are included (DE&S, SDA, UKHO and Dstl). Some diversity rates may change (both increase and decrease) because the report covers a broader population.
- Provide Civil Service grade equivalence for all MOD civil servants. The industrial grade category covered in the previous reports has been replaced with their equivalent grades.