MOD biannual civilian personnel report: April 2026
Biannual statistics on the strength, intake and outflow of Ministry of Defence civil servants for April 2026.
Documents
Details
Biannual statistics on the strength, intake and outflow of Ministry of Defence civil servants, by organisational structures, grade equivalence, and time series.
Updates to the publication
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In line with the Code of Practice, to ensure our statistics provide maximum value, the following changes have been introduced for this edition of the MOD Biannual Civilian Personnel Report at 1 April 2026. These changes will help ensure the report remains relevant to users and representative of the MOD Civil Service workforce.
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MOD civil servants have been presented and organised within the four areas introduced within Defence Reform: Department of State (DOS), Defence Nuclear Enterprise (DNE), Military Strategic Headquarters (MSHQ) and the National Armaments Director (NAD) Group. This replaces MOD TLBs.
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The grade section has been expanded to present Civil Service equivalent grades for all MOD civil servants. The industrial grade category covered in the previous reports has been replaced with their equivalent grades.
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Method of entry and reason for leaving categories have been presented for all MOD civil servants. In prior editions, these were only presented for civil servants within the central government department (MOD Main TLBs).