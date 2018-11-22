Official Statistics
Mental Health of Children and Young People in England 2017 [PAS]
This is the first national survey of children's mental health to take place since 2004 and will update key statistics on the prevalence of mental disorders in children and young people.
Documents
Details
The Mental Health of Children and Young People 2017 survey aims to find out about the mental health, development and wellbeing of children and young people aged between 2 and 19 years old in England. It will cover around 9,500 children and young people living in private households in England.
Published 22 November 2018