Official Statistics

Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 31 March 2020

This statistical bulletin presents a summary of mefloquine prescribing following the introduction of a new policy in September 2016.

Published 14 May 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 31 March 2020

PDF, 202KB, 7 pages

ODS supplementary tables to Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 31 March 2020

ODS, 76.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Supplementary tables to Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 31 March 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 329KB

Background quality report: Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 31 March 2020

PDF, 81.6KB, 7 pages

Details

This statistical bulletin has been developed in response to the House of Commons Defence Committee (HCDC) inquiry into mefloquine prescribing in the UK armed forces. It presents a summary of mefloquine prescribing following the introduction of a new policy in September 2016.

Published 14 May 2020

Related content