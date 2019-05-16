Official Statistics
Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 31 March 2019
This statistical bulletin presents a summary of mefloquine prescribing following the introduction of a new policy in September 2016.
This statistical bulletin has been developed in response to the House of Commons Defence Committee (HCDC) inquiry into mefloquine prescribing in the UK armed forces. It presents a summary of mefloquine prescribing following the introduction of a new policy in September 2016.
Published 16 May 2019
Last updated 14 June 2019 + show all updates
- Amended incorrect dates on document titles to: 12 September 2016 to 31 March 2019.
- First published.