Official Statistics
Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 31 March 2018
This statistical bulletin presents a summary of mefloquine prescribing following the introduction of a new policy in September 2016.
Documents
Details
This statistical bulletin has been developed in response to the House of Commons Defence Committee (HCDC) inquiry into mefloquine prescribing in the UK Armed Forces. It presents a summary of mefloquine prescribing following the introduction of a new policy in September 2016.
Related information
[Mefloquine Hydrochloride prescribing in the UK armed forces: 1 April 2007 to 31 March] 2015(https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/mefloquine-hydrochloride-prescribing-in-the-uk-armed-forces-1-april-2007-to-31-march-2015)
UK armed forces prescribed Mefloquine Hydrochloride and subsequent presentation to MOD specialist mental health services: 1 April 2007 to 30 September 2015