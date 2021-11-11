Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 30 September 2021
This statistical bulletin presents a summary of mefloquine prescribing following the introduction of a new policy in September 2016.
Mefloquine (also known as Lariam) is used to prevent or treat malaria. It may be prescribed as one of a number of alternative chemoprophylactic drugs for military personnel deployed to areas where there is a high risk of chloroquine resistant malaria. This biannual official statistic provides information on the number of mefloquine prescriptions given to UK armed forces personnel at MOD medical facilities covering the period 12 September 2016 to 30 September 2021.