Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 30 September 2020
This statistical bulletin presents a summary of mefloquine prescribing following the introduction of a new policy in September 2016.
This statistical bulletin has been developed in response to the House of Commons Defence Committee (HCDC) inquiry into mefloquine prescribing in the UK armed forces. It presents a summary of mefloquine prescribing following the introduction of a new policy in September 2016.
Published 12 November 2020