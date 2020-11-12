Official Statistics

Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 30 September 2020

This statistical bulletin presents a summary of mefloquine prescribing following the introduction of a new policy in September 2016.

Published 12 November 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Mefloquine prescribing in the UK Armed Forces: 12 September 2016 to 30 September 2020

HTML

ODS supplementary tables to Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 30 September 2020

ODS, 48.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Supplementary tables to Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 30 September 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 319KB

Background quality report: Mefloquine (Lariam) prescribing in the UK armed forces: 12 September 2016 to 30 September 2020

HTML

Details

This statistical bulletin has been developed in response to the House of Commons Defence Committee (HCDC) inquiry into mefloquine prescribing in the UK armed forces. It presents a summary of mefloquine prescribing following the introduction of a new policy in September 2016.

Published 12 November 2020

Related content