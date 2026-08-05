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Official Statistics

Medicine supply disruption statistics, UK: data to June 2026

Twice-yearly official statistics on medicine supply issue and discontinuation notifications reported to DHSC by pharmaceutical suppliers.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
5 August 2026

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Medicine supply disruption statistics, UK: data to June 2026

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Medicine supply disruption statistics, UK: data to June 2026 - data tables

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Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is notified about medicine supply issues or discontinuations primarily through formal reports submitted by pharmaceutical suppliers. These are submitted through DHSC’s online reporting tool, the Discontinuations and Shortages (DaSH) portal.

This publication contains statistics for the:

  • monthly number of supply issue and discontinuation notifications reported to the DaSH portal between July 2025 and June 2026
  • root causes of DaSH supply issue notifications in 2025

Earlier data for purposes of comparison is also provided in the data tables.

Detailed information on the data source, coverage, definitions, methodology, quality assurance processes and limitations is provided in Medicine supply disruption statistics, UK: background and methodology.

Updates to this page

Published 5 August 2026

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