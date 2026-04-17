Medicine degree applicants and acceptances by free school meals status: 2019 to 2025
Data on the number of 18 year old applicants and accepted applicants to medicine degrees who received free school meals in England.
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This release presents data on the number of applicants and accepted applicants to medicine degrees at UK universities between 2019 and 2025 who received free school meals. As secondary education and health are devolved policy areas in the UK, this release covers 18 year olds who live in England only.
This data supports the government’s commitment to improve access to medicine by creating a more diverse pipeline of home grown talent.