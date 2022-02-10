Maternity survey 2021
Statistics on women’s experiences of maternity care in England in February (and also January, for trusts who could not meet the minimum sample size) 2021.
Applies to England
Details
The 2021 maternity survey reports on the experiences of women aged 16 or over who gave birth in an NHS hospital in England in February (or in some cases January) 2021.
This is the eighth iteration of the survey which first ran in 2007. Due to major redevelopment work in 2013, the 2021 survey is only comparable as far back as 2013.