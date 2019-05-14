Official Statistics

Insolvency Service Enforcement Outcomes: 2019/20

Statistics on new outcomes resulting from the enforcement activities of the Insolvency Service.

Published 14 May 2019
Last updated 12 June 2019 — see all updates
From:
The Insolvency Service

Documents

Insolvency Service Enforcement Outcomes Tables 2019-2020 (up to end of May 2019)

ODS, 56.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@insolvency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Pre-release access list - Insolvency Service Enforcement Outcomes 2019-2020 (updated alongside end of May 2019 tables)

PDF, 85.4KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@insolvency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Insolvency Service Enforcement Outcomes Tables 2019-2020 (up to end of April 2019)

ODS, 55.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@insolvency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This statistical release contains the latest data and commentary on new outcomes obtained as a result of enforcement activities of the Insolvency Service during 2019/20. They include: disqualifications of company directors; companies wound up in the public interest; bankruptcy restrictions and experimental statistics on outcomes of criminal charges.

Published 14 May 2019
Last updated 12 June 2019 + show all updates
  1. Update to monthly enforcement statistics. Renamed April tables. Updated pre-release list.
  2. First published.

Related content