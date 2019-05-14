Official Statistics
Insolvency Service Enforcement Outcomes: 2019/20
Statistics on new outcomes resulting from the enforcement activities of the Insolvency Service.
Documents
Details
This statistical release contains the latest data and commentary on new outcomes obtained as a result of enforcement activities of the Insolvency Service during 2019/20. They include: disqualifications of company directors; companies wound up in the public interest; bankruptcy restrictions and experimental statistics on outcomes of criminal charges.
Published 14 May 2019
Last updated 12 June 2019 + show all updates
Last updated 12 June 2019 + show all updates
- Update to monthly enforcement statistics. Renamed April tables. Updated pre-release list.
- First published.