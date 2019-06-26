Official Statistics
Graduate outcomes (LEO): subject by provider, 2016 to 2017
Employment and earnings outcomes of graduates for each higher education provider broken down by subject studied and gender.
Documents
Details
The longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data includes:
-
information from the Department for Education
-
information from the Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs
This statistical release uses LEO data to look at employment and earnings outcomes of higher education first degree graduates 1, 3, and 5 years after graduation, and updates previously published figures by including data for the 2016 to 2017 tax year.
Higher education statistics team (LEO)
Email he.leo@education.gov.uk