Official Statistics

Graduate outcomes (LEO): subject by provider, 2016 to 2017

Employment and earnings outcomes of graduates for each higher education provider broken down by subject studied and gender.

Published 26 June 2019
From:
Department for Education

Documents

Details

The longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data includes:

  • information from the Department for Education

  • information from the Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs

This statistical release uses LEO data to look at employment and earnings outcomes of higher education first degree graduates 1, 3, and 5 years after graduation, and updates previously published figures by including data for the 2016 to 2017 tax year.

Higher education statistics team (LEO)

Published 26 June 2019

Related content