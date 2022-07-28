Official Statistics

Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics: 2022/23

Statistics on the number of applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy Scheme (FHTB) since its launch in April 2014.

28 July 2022

Forces Help to Buy Quarterly Statistics - Quarter 1 2022/23

ODS supplementary tables to Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics - Quarter 1 2022/23

Supplementary tables to Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics - Quarter 1 2022/23

Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics - Quarter 1 2022/23 - Background Quality Report

Details

This quarterly statistical release provides summary statistics on applications, payments and purchases made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) scheme.

FHTB is an advance of salary scheme which was introduced in April 2014 and allows Regular Armed Forces personnel to borrow money to buy their first home or move to a new location.

