Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics: 2018/19
Statistics on the number of applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) Scheme since its launch in April 2014.
This quarterly statistical release provides summary statistics on applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) Scheme. FHTB is an advance of salary scheme which was introduced in April 2014 and allows regular armed forces personnel to borrow money in order to buy their first home or move to a new location.
*{FHTB]: Forces Help to Buy
Published 26 July 2018