Official Statistics
Digest of statistics for salmon and inland fisheries in the DAERA jurisdiction 2019
These statistics give an overview of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) inland fisheries sector in Northern Ireland.
The statistics digest presents findings on the following topics:
- Location of the DAERA Public Angling Estate
- Salmon and eel conservation
- Lake Fish Stock
- DAERA fish farms and hatchery
- Protection and enforcement
- Licences and permits
- Demographics of anglers
Published 6 June 2019