Deliberate self harm in the UK armed forces: 1 April 2010 to 31 March 2018
This ad hoc statistical bulletin has been developed following the provision of data to the Coroner’s Inquest.
This is an ad hoc statistical bulletin providing information on the number and rate of UK armed forces personnel who had at least 1 episode of deliberate self harm (DSH) recorded between financial years 2010/11 and 2016/117 on Ministry of Defence (MOD) held systems. It has been developed to ensure the public has equal access to the information and supports the MOD’s commitment to release information where possible.
Published 17 January 2019