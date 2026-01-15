Defence departmental resources: 2025

This publication provides figures on the composition and scope of Ministry of Defence expenditure, information on the impact of defence spending on the wider economy and compares MOD spending to that of other departments and other countries.

The 2025 edition of the departmental resources publication excludes a detailed breakdown of consultancy expenditure by category. This is due to current financial systems not allowing for the capture of detailed consultancy data without significant manual intervention. The department has had to simplify its internal processes to maximise the use of its resources and, as such, consultancy data is now only collected in the format required for reporting in the Annual Report and Accounts.

The overall figure for consultancy expenditure in 2024/25 is still provided and compared to previous years. Information on consultancy and temporary staff expenditure can also be found on page 118 of MOD’s Annual Report and Accounts 2024 to 2025.

The Analysis Directorate welcomes feedback on our statistical products. If you have any comments about the continued value of the consultancy expenditure figures, you can contact us at Analysis-Expenditure-PQ-FOI@mod.gov.uk.