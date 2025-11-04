Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025

The MOD’s annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025 was laid in Parliament on 4 November 2025.

The performance report contains an introduction by the Permanent Secretary.

It contains a financial performance summary by Director General Finance and provides performance analysis against the department’s priority outcomes.

The accountability report consists of a corporate governance report, remuneration and staff report and parliamentary accountability and audit report.

The annual accounts consist of financial statements and notes to the accounts. A number of annexes also provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.