Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025
The annual report and accounts consists of a performance report, an accountability report and the annual accounts, providing detail on Defence activity undertaken during financial year 2024 to 2025.
Documents
Details
The MOD’s annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025 was laid in Parliament on 4 November 2025.
The performance report contains an introduction by the Permanent Secretary.
It contains a financial performance summary by Director General Finance and provides performance analysis against the department’s priority outcomes.
The accountability report consists of a corporate governance report, remuneration and staff report and parliamentary accountability and audit report.
The annual accounts consist of financial statements and notes to the accounts. A number of annexes also provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.