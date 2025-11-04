Corporate report

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025

The annual report and accounts consists of a performance report, an accountability report and the annual accounts, providing detail on Defence activity undertaken during financial year 2024 to 2025.

4 November 2025

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5657-3, HC 1130

PDF, 6.89 MB, 256 pages

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025 - tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 79.5 KB

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025 - tables

ODS, 16.2 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The MOD’s annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025 was laid in Parliament on 4 November 2025.

The performance report contains an introduction by the Permanent Secretary.

It contains a financial performance summary by Director General Finance and provides performance analysis against the department’s priority outcomes.

The accountability report consists of a corporate governance report, remuneration and staff report and parliamentary accountability and audit report.

The annual accounts consist of financial statements and notes to the accounts. A number of annexes also provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.

