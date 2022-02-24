Defence departmental resources: 2021

This publication provides figures on the composition and scope of Ministry of Defence expenditure, information on the impact of defence spending on the wider economy and compares MOD spending to that of other departments and other countries.

Departmental Resources 2020/21 will be published on 24th February 2022, excluding the operation and accounting breakdowns in Tables 6 and 7, which are temporarily unavailable. The overall operations expenditure figure will still be provided and the edition will be updated as soon as the breakdowns are available.

Future Revisions

In the 2021 publication, the following table has been temporarily removed as the underlying data are currently available:

• MOD Operations and Peacekeeping Costs (Table 6)

It is the intention to update this section of the bulletin in a revision once the figures are available. In the same revision, the 2020/2021 breakdown of annual audited cost of operations (Table 7) will similarly be reviewed as this breakdown is also currently unavailable.

Should you have any comments regarding any of these changes or proposed revisions then please email Analysis-Expenditure-PQ-FOI@mod.gov.uk.