Official Statistics
Data on written complaints in the NHS 2018-19 Quarter 4
This quarterly collection is a count of written complaints made by (or on behalf of) patients, received between 1 January 2019 and 31 March 2019.
Documents
Details
The NHS complaints procedure is the statutorily based mechanism for dealing with complaints about NHS care and treatment and all NHS organisations in England are required to operate the procedure. Data is published at national, regional and organisational levels for HCHS KO41a organisations.
Published 6 June 2019