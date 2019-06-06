National Statistics
Children accommodated in secure children's homes: 31 March 2019
Statistics on approved placements by type, gender, age and length of stay.
Details
This statistical release gives statistics on children accommodated in secure children’s homes at 31 March 2019 and includes data from England and Wales.
This release includes information on the number of approved places and children accommodated by:
- gender
- age
- length of stay
- type of placement
The statistics in this release update those previously published in Children accommodated in secure children’s homes: 31 March 2018 on 7 June 2018.
