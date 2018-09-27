Official Statistics
Census 2011: Working age UK armed forces veterans residing in England and Wales
This bulletin estimates the size and characteristics of UK armed forces veterans (16 to 64 years of age), using responses from the 2011 England and Wales Census.
This bulletin estimates the size and characteristics of UK armed forces veterans (16 to 64 years of age), using responses from the Office for National Statistics’ 2011 England and Wales Census.
The Office for National Statistics are currently creating equivalent tables for the working age usual residents. This will enable comparisons which will help identify if working age veterans have been disadvantaged in any way. The data tables will be published as supplementary tables to this statistical bulletin by the end of 2018.
Summary figures on veterans are presented on:
- people characteristics (gender, age and ethnicity) *location (country, region, county, local authority and health authority)
- health
- disability
- employment status
- highest education qualification obtained
- housing