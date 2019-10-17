Census 2011: Comparison of working age UK Armed Forces veterans and usual residents residing in England and Wales

This statistical bulletin presents comparisons between working age UK Armed Forces veterans, and working age usual residents in England and Wales, using responses provided in the 2011 Census, administered across England and Wales by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The aim of this report is to present comparisons between working age veterans and usual residents in England and Wales on census day.

Specifically:

health and disability

housing tenure and landlord status

highest education qualification obtained

economic activity and occupation

It is important to note that the veteran percentages presented in this report have been calculated from data which have been adjusted to align with the age, gender and regional profile of usual residents, to enable comparisons to be made. These ‘standardised’ veteran percentages have been presented in this report for the user to make comparisons with usual residents. They should not be used for any other purpose.

Users of these statistics who wish to report veteran percentages (e.g. percentage of veterans that own their own home) should refer to the first report in this series. Further information on this methodology is explained further within the report.

The MOD has published 2 reports in this series.

The estimated size and socio-demographic characteristics of the working age veterans and their self-reported health, disability, housing tenure, education, economic activity and occupation are presented in the first report in this series:

Census 2011: Working age UK Armed Forces veterans residing in England and Wales