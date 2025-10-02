Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2023 to 2024

Feedback notice User feedback is crucial in ensuring that our publication remains useful and relevant to the needs of individuals and businesses. We encourage users of the bioscience and health technology sector statistics to get in touch if they have any feedback/suggestions relating to the content or presentation of data in this publication. Responsible statistician: Claire Beaton Contact: analysis@officeforlifesciences.gov.uk

Previous reports in the bioscience and health technology sector statistics ( BaHTSS ) series were labelled as ‘official statistics’. However, this 2023 to 2024 report has been classified as ‘official statistics in development’ to reflect the fact that substantial changes have been made to the publication following a change in methodology.

This change in designation is being implemented whilst the Office for Life Sciences ( OLS ):

carries out further quality improvements to the new methodology

considers users’ feedback on the new approach

explores ways to reintroduce some breakdowns of the life sciences sector which have been temporarily removed due to the change in methodology

The new methodology applies to 2023 to 2024 data only. It has not been possible to backdate or revise previous estimates of the life sciences sector (for 2021 to 2022 and earlier) using the new methodology. The estimates relating to 2023 to 2024 are therefore not directly comparable with estimates of the sector between 2008 to 2009 and 2021 to 2022. However, data for years between 2008 to 2009 and 2021 to 22 are still referenced in this publication where the definition of the metric remains unchanged, as these are still the best estimates of the sector available for those time periods.

The 2023 to 2024 data relates to companies that are active in the UK and operate within the following life sciences subsectors: