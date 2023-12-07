Official Statistics

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021 to 2022

Official statistics on the bioscience and health technology sector 2021 to 2022.

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021 to 2022

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021 to 2022: background quality and user guide

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021 to 2022: accompanying data tables

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021 to 2022: figures behind the charts

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021 to 2022: life sciences sites (machine readable)

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021 to 2022: pre-release access list

This report has been classified as an Official Statistic and is compliant with the Code of Practice for Statistics. This annual report analyses the updated 2021 to 2022 dataset from the bioscience and health technology sector.

The data relates to companies that are active in the UK in the life sciences sectors:

  • medical technology
  • biopharmaceuticals
