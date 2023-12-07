Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021 to 2022
Official statistics on the bioscience and health technology sector 2021 to 2022.
Details
This report has been classified as an Official Statistic and is compliant with the Code of Practice for Statistics. This annual report analyses the updated 2021 to 2022 dataset from the bioscience and health technology sector.
The data relates to companies that are active in the UK in the life sciences sectors:
- medical technology
- biopharmaceuticals