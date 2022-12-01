Official Statistics

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021

Official statistics on the bioscience and health technology sector 2021

From:
Office for Life Sciences, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
1 December 2022

Documents

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021

HTML

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021: background quality and user guide

HTML

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021: accompanying data tables

ODS, 105 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021: figures behind the charts

ODS, 46.2 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021: life sciences sites

View online Download CSV 3.5 MB

Details

This report has been classified as an Official Statistic and is compliant with the Code of Practice for Statistics. This annual report analyses the updated 2021 dataset from the bioscience and health technology sector.

The data relates to companies that are active in the UK in the life sciences sectors:

  • medical technology
  • biopharmaceuticals

This report shows that the UK life sciences industry in 2021:

  • employed 282,000 people across the UK
  • generated an estimated turnover of £94.2 billion
  • comprised 6,548 businesses
Published 1 December 2022

Related content