Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2021
Documents
Details
This report has been classified as an Official Statistic and is compliant with the Code of Practice for Statistics. This annual report analyses the updated 2021 dataset from the bioscience and health technology sector.
The data relates to companies that are active in the UK in the life sciences sectors:
- medical technology
- biopharmaceuticals
This report shows that the UK life sciences industry in 2021:
- employed 282,000 people across the UK
- generated an estimated turnover of £94.2 billion
- comprised 6,548 businesses