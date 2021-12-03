Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2020
Official statistics on the bioscience and health technology sector 2020
This report has been classified as an Official Statistic and is compliant with the Code of Practice for Statistics. This annual report analyses the updated 2020 dataset from the bioscience and health technology sector.
The data relates to companies that are active in the UK in the life sciences sectors:
- medical technology
- bio-pharmaceuticals
This report shows that the UK life sciences industry:
- employs 268,000 people across the UK
- generates a combined estimated turnover of £88.9 billion
- comprises 6,330 businesses
Published 3 December 2021