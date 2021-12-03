Official statistics overview: Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2020

Official statistics on the bioscience and health technology sector 2020

From:
Office for Life Sciences, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
3 December 2021

Documents

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2020

HTML

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2020 - user guide

HTML

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2020 - underlying data

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 75.4 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email officeforlifesciences@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2020 - life sciences company data

View online Download CSV 2.69 MB

Biopharmaceutical infographic 2020

PDF, 857 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email officeforlifesciences@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Digital health infographic 2020

PDF, 1.01 MB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email officeforlifesciences@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Life sciences infographic 2020

PDF, 1.17 MB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email officeforlifesciences@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Medical technology infographic 2020

PDF, 991 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email officeforlifesciences@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2020 – accessible infographics

HTML

Details

This report has been classified as an Official Statistic and is compliant with the Code of Practice for Statistics. This annual report analyses the updated 2020 dataset from the bioscience and health technology sector.

The data relates to companies that are active in the UK in the life sciences sectors:

  • medical technology
  • bio-pharmaceuticals

This report shows that the UK life sciences industry:

  • employs 268,000 people across the UK
  • generates a combined estimated turnover of £88.9 billion
  • comprises 6,330 businesses
