Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2019
This report has been classified as an Official Statistic and is compliant with the Code of Practice for Statistics. This annual report analyses the updated 2019 dataset from the bioscience and health technology sector.
The data relates to companies that are active in the UK in the life sciences sectors:
- medical technology
- bio-pharmaceuticals
This report shows that the UK life sciences industry:
- employs 256,100 people across the UK
- generates a combined estimated turnover of £80.7 billion
- comprises 6,300 businesses
Published 20 August 2020