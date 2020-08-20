Official Statistics

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2019

Official statistics on the bioscience and health technology sector 2019

Published 20 August 2020
Department of Health and Social Care, Office for Life Sciences, and Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Documents

Bioscience and health technology sector statistics 2019

PDF, 2.06MB, 39 pages

Bioscience and health technology sector 2019 - the data behind the charts

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.76MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Biotechnology and health technology sector - life sciences company data

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.7MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

Biopharmaceutical infographic 2019

PDF, 780KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

Digital health infographic 2019

PDF, 1.91MB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

Life sciences infographic 2019

PDF, 2.01MB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

Medical technology infographic 2019

PDF, 776KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

Details

This report has been classified as an Official Statistic and is compliant with the Code of Practice for Statistics. This annual report analyses the updated 2019 dataset from the bioscience and health technology sector.

The data relates to companies that are active in the UK in the life sciences sectors:

  • medical technology
  • bio-pharmaceuticals

This report shows that the UK life sciences industry:

  • employs 256,100 people across the UK
  • generates a combined estimated turnover of £80.7 billion
  • comprises 6,300 businesses
