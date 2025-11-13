Armed Forces Sexualised Behaviours and Sexual Harassment Survey
Experiences of sexualised behaviours and perceptions of sexual harassment in the Armed Forces from the last 12 months.
This report provides a summary of the key findings from the Armed Forces Sexualised Behaviours and Sexual Harassment Survey 2025 (SBSHS) on experiences and awareness of different sexualised behaviours, and perceptions of sexual harassment in the Armed Forces.
You can read the MOD’s response to the statistics here.