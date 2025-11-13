Official Statistics

Armed Forces Sexualised Behaviours and Sexual Harassment Survey

Experiences of sexualised behaviours and perceptions of sexual harassment in the Armed Forces from the last 12 months.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
13 November 2025

Documents

Armed Forces Sexualised Behaviours and Sexual Harassment Survey

HTML

Armed Forces Sexualised Behaviours and Sexual Harassment Survey: reference tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2 MB

ODS Armed Forces Sexualised Behaviours and Sexual Harassment Survey: reference tables

ODS, 1.76 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Armed Forces Sexualised Behaviours and Sexual Harassment Survey: background quality report

HTML

Details

This report provides a summary of the key findings from the Armed Forces Sexualised Behaviours and Sexual Harassment Survey 2025 (SBSHS) on experiences and awareness of different sexualised behaviours, and perceptions of sexual harassment in the Armed Forces.

You can read the MOD’s response to the statistics here.

Updates to this page

Published 13 November 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page