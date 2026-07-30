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Official Statistics

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2025/26

Armed forces results from the 2025/26 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
30 July 2026

Documents

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2025/26: main report

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Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2025/26: tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 211 KB

ODS Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2025/26: tables

ODS, 128 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Continuous working patterns 2025/26: questionnaire

HTML

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2025/26: background quality report

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Details

Armed forces results from the 2024/25 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

Updates to this page

Published 30 July 2026

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