National statistics

Armed Forces continuous attitude survey: 2022

Results from the 2022 armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
19 May 2022

Documents

Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey 2022 Main Report

PDF, 2.21 MB, 29 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex A to AFCAS Main Report – Questionnaires

PDF, 2.94 MB, 105 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex B to AFCAS Main Report – Reference Tables (Excel)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.29 MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex B to AFCAS Main Report – Reference Tables (ODS)

ODS, 5.65 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex C to AFCAS Main Report - 2022 Questionnaire Changes (ODS)

ODS, 6.48 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey 2022 Background Quality Report

PDF, 240 KB, 10 pages

Details

It is important for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of service personnel. The annual armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our personnel. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

Published 19 May 2022

Related content