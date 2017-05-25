  1. Home

Armed forces continuous attitude survey: 2017

Ministry of Defence
Armed forces continuous attitude survey: index
25 May 2017

Results from the 2017 armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS).

Documents

Armed forces continuous attitude survey 2017 main report

PDF, 3.91MB, 41 pages

Annex A to 2017 AFCAS main report: questionnaires

PDF, 785KB, 25 pages

Annex B to 2017 AFCAS main report: reference tables

PDF, 1.81MB, 792 pages

Annex B to 2017 AFCAS main report: reference tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.26MB

Armed forces continuous attitude survey 2017: background quality report

PDF, 170KB, 13 pages

Details

It is important for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of service personnel. The annual armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our personnel. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

