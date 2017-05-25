National Statistics
Armed forces continuous attitude survey: 2017
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- Armed forces continuous attitude survey: index
- Published:
- 25 May 2017
Results from the 2017 armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS).
Documents
Armed forces continuous attitude survey 2017 main report
PDF, 3.91MB, 41 pages
Annex A to 2017 AFCAS main report: questionnaires
PDF, 785KB, 25 pages
Annex B to 2017 AFCAS main report: reference tables
PDF, 1.81MB, 792 pages
Annex B to 2017 AFCAS main report: reference tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.26MB
Armed forces continuous attitude survey 2017: background quality report
PDF, 170KB, 13 pages
Details
It is important for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of service personnel. The annual armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our personnel. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.
Document information
Published: 25 May 2017