Annual review of good clinical practice referrals

Good clinical practice (GCP) referrals received by the MHRA for 2011 to 2018.

Published 13 July 2018
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Annual review of MHRA good clinical practice referrals 2019

Annual review of MHRA good clinical practice referrals 2018

Annual review of MHRA good clinical practice referrals 2017

Annual review of MHRA good clinical practice referrals 2016

Annual review of MHRA good clinical practice referrals 2015

Annual review of MHRA good clinical practice referrals 2014

Annual review of MHRA good clinical practice referrals 2013

Annual review of MHRA good clinical practice referrals 2012

Annual review of MHRA good clinical practice referrals 2011

This is the annual statistical review for good clinical practice referrals. The data includes details of the type of notifying organisation and whether the submitted breach was serious.

