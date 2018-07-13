Annual review of good clinical practice referrals
Good clinical practice (GCP) referrals received by the MHRA for 2011 to 2018.
Documents
Details
This is the annual statistical review for good clinical practice referrals. The data includes details of the type of notifying organisation and whether the submitted breach was serious.
Published 13 July 2018
Last updated 29 May 2020 + show all updates
Last updated 29 May 2020 + show all updates
-
2019 Annual Review of Clinical Practice Referrals added.
-
Added GCP referrals for January - December 2018.
-
First published.