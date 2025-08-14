Official statistics announcement Waiting times for suspected and diagnosed cancer patients for November 2025

Information on the waiting times of people referred with suspected cancer or breast symptoms and subsequently told the outcome of their diagnosis, and treated for cancer by the NHS in England, this includes: • Information on the numbers of patients who are told they have cancer, or cancer is definitively excluded within and above 28 days from an urgent referral are included for each organisation, broken down by route & by suspected cancer or breast symptomatic. • Information on the numbers of patients with cancer who started first or subsequent treatment of cancer within and above 31 days from a decision to treat/earliest clinically appropriate date are included for each organisation, broken down by treatment stage and modality. • Information on the numbers of patients with cancer who started first definitive treatment for cancer within and above 62 days from an Urgent Suspected Cancer or Breast Symptomatic Referral, or Urgent Screening Referral, or Consultant Upgrade are included for each organisation, broken down by source of referral. • Information on the numbers of patients with cancer who seen at a first outpatient attendance from an Urgent Suspected Cancer Referrals are included for each organisation. • Information on the numbers of patients with cancer who seen at a first outpatient attendance from an Urgent Breast Symptomatic Referrals are included for each organisation.