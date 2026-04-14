Waiting times for suspected and diagnosed cancer patients for February 2026

Information on the waiting times of people referred with suspected cancer or breast symptoms and subsequently told the outcome of their diagnosis, and treated for cancer by the NHS in England. This includes, for each organisation, information on: the number of patients told they have cancer, or cancer is definitively excluded within and above 28 days from an urgent referral are included for each organisation, broken down by route & by suspected cancer; the numbers of patients with cancer who started first or subsequent treatment of cancer within and above 31 days from a decision to treat/earliest clinically appropriate date, broken down by treatment stage and modality; the numbers of patients with cancer who started first definitive treatment for cancer within and above 62 days from an Urgent Suspected Cancer or Breast Symptomatic Referral, or Urgent Screening Referral, or Consultant Upgrade broken down by source of referral; and the numbers of patients with cancer who are seen at a first outpatient attendance from both Urgent Suspected Cancer and Breast Symptomatic Referrals.