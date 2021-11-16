Official statistics announcement

Vaccination status of deaths and hospitalisations

Information on the vaccination status of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Published
16 November 2021
Last updated
16 November 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
1 December 2021 2:00pm (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 1 December 2021 2:00pm