Official statistics announcement Universal Credit and Child Tax Credit claimants: Statistics related to the policy to provide support for a maximum of 2 children, April 2021

These statistics provide information about the policy that provides support for a maximum of 2 children in Universal Credit and Child Tax Credit, which came into effect in April 2017. They include statistics relating to the exceptions to the policy. New geographical breakdowns of the headline statistics will be included in this year’s release. The additional breakdowns will provide information about the number of households affected by the policy broken down by region and local authority. Statistics relating to the exceptions to the policy will be broken down by region.