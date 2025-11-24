Official statistics announcement

UK security export statistics 2024

This release presents information concerning UK security related exports in 2024 and trends since 2016. These statistics are based on company reports and other research conducted by Westlands Advisory (WA) under contract from the Department for Business and Trade, with their analysis for these statistics covering the years 2020 to 2024. Data collected are based on Companies House and a variety of other sources, including an online survey and data from security industry associations such as members of the RISC.

Department for Business and Trade
24 November 2025
16 December 2025 9:30am (provisional)
