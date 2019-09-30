Official statistics announcement Tribunals and gender recognitions certificates statistics: July to September 2020

Type and volume of tribunal cases received, disposed of or outstanding, the number of gender recognition certificates. The Tribunal Statistics Quarterly, April to June edition, that is due to be published at 9:30am on 10th December 2020 will not include Social Security and Child Support Statistics due to inconsistencies found in the data. We intend to publish the full publication as soon as possible, but at this point are unable to say when until further investigations are completed.